Enbridge, Inc., North America’s largest energy infrastructure company, has signed a letter of intent with Michels Pipeline, Inc. as the mainline contractor for the Line 5 Segment Relocation Project in Wisconsin. Michels Pipeline, Inc., headquartered in Brownsville, Wis., is part of the Michels family of companies. Combined, Michels is an international energy and infrastructure contractor with more than 60 years of pipeline construction experience.
“Every step of our growth solidifies our deep roots as a family owned and operated company with great pride in our Wisconsin heritage,” said Matthew Westphal, President, Michels Pipeline Inc. “We are pleased to be part of a project focused on making our home state’s energy infrastructure even better.”
“We’re looking forward to moving this project forward, creating economic opportunity in northern Wisconsin, and energy security and reliability in the Midwest,” said Guy Krepps, Director of Major Projects for Enbridge.
Enbridge is re-routing a segment of Line 5 in Wisconsin. Line 5 is a vital link to propane and other energy supplies for the upper Midwest.
The project is expected to bring significant economic benefits to Ashland, Bayfield and Iron counties, as well as the state of Wisconsin. According to an economic impact study from Capital Policy Analytics, the project will support 700 direct family-supporting construction jobs. It’s estimated that $46 million will be spent specifically contracting with Native-owned businesses, in Tribal communities, and on training and hiring Native American workers. It’s anticipated Native American workers will make up 10% of the project’s direct workforce.
The economic impact study also found the project will ultimately add $135 million to Wisconsin’s economic output and increase state tax revenues by $6.4 million and federal tax revenues by $78 million.
An agreement has been reached with all private landowners along the 41-mile re-route, chosen because it minimizes environmental impacts and protects critical resources. Construction will move forward once all necessary permits have been received.