Several types of electric vehicles (EVs), including Teslas, an electric Polaris Ranger and electric bicycles, will be available to the public for viewing during a special EV-focused event on Monday, September 16, in Duluth. The goal of this event is to connect those interested in EVs to those who have already made the leap to purchase an EV.
A discussion panel of EV owners and EV charging experts will kick off the event at 5:00 p.m. in the North Shore Room of Canal Park Lodge in Duluth. They’ll share their experience owning an EV as well as information about today’s charging technologies.
Models of EVs at the event will include: Chevy Bolt, Tesla Model S, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Nissan Leaf, BMW i3, Polaris Ranger and electric bicycles.
Representatives from Arrowhead Electric Cooperative, Cooperative Light & Power, East Central Energy, Lake Country Power, Great River Energy, Minnesota Power, the City of Duluth, ZEF Energy, and several EV owners, will be on hand.
EVs offer a variety of benefits, some of which include lower costs-to-own over the life of the vehicle, cleaner air in the community, no emissions, and a smooth, powerful ride.
The media is welcome to attend the event. Interview opportunities will be available.
Event Details – EV Show & Tell Event
- Date: Monday, September 16, 2019
- Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Location: Canal Park Lodge, 250 Canal Park Drive, Duluth – North Shore Room and adjacent City of Duluth solar panel/EV charging lot.
- Agenda: Discussion panel at 5 p.m.; Opportunities to engage with industry experts and local EV owners at 5:30 p.m.; City of Duluth parking lot where the EVs will be parked near charging stations until 7 p.m.
- Love Creamery will offer free ice cream to attendees, including a special "Electric Blue" flavor.
Space is limited at the Canal Park Lodge. Please RSVP for the event here: https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=2092. For more information about electric vehicles visit www.energywisemn.com and www.PlugIntoMN.com.
Please contact Justin Jahnz at 763-689-8038 or Tami Zaun at 218-326-7152 for more information or to arrange interview opportunities.
Arrowhead Cooperative is an electric distribution cooperative serving power to over 3,500 consumer-members at the tip of the arrowhead in northeastern Minnesota.
Cooperative Light & Power, www.clpower.com, is an electric cooperative providing power to over 6,000 rural members in Lake County and part of St. Louis County in Minnesota.
East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that serves nearly 61,000 homes, farms and businesses in east central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. ECE provides electricity and high-speed internet, as well as community and business development and environmental services. ECE is an equal opportunity provider and employer. Find us ateastcentralenergy.com.
Lake Country Power, www.lakecountrypower.coop, is a Touchstone Energy® cooperative serving parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota. The rural electric cooperative provides services to nearly 43,000 members and has offices located in Grand Rapids, Kettle River and Mountain Iron.