Duluth Coffee Pale Ale recognized for brewing excellence at world’s largest commercial beer competition
Superior, Wis. • Oct. 8 — Earth Rider Brewery was awarded a gold medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. The GABF, presented by the Brewers Association, recognizes the most outstanding beers produced in the United States. Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded on October 5 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver in 107 beer categories covering 174 different beer styles (including all subcategories), establishing the best examples of each style in the country.
Earth Rider Brewery was recognized in the coffee beer-style category for its Duluth Coffee Pale Ale, a mildly hopped pale crafted using single-farm sourced beans roasted by the Duluth Coffee Company.
Earth Rider is a 20-barrel production brewery located in Superior that prides itself in crafting traditional ales and lagers from Lake Superior water and hand-selected ingredients for Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“Our brewing team works tirelessly to brew outstanding beer,” said Earth Rider’s founder and president, Tim Nelson. “Winning national awards is always validating and inspiring for us. We are thrilled to win a second major award in as many years.”
In the 33rd edition of the GABF competition, 9,497 entries were submitted to the general competition, along with 113 Pro-Am and 70 Collaboration entries. The beer was made by 2,295 breweries from across the nation, with entries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Judging took place over the course of three days, with an international panel of 322 judges from 18 countries.
“This year’s GABF competition was the largest and most competitive to date,” said Chris Swersey, competition manager, Great American Beer Festival. “The beers and talent were as impressive as ever, and I’m thrilled to congratulate this year’s winners for their achievements in brewing.”
For more GABF competition information, including the 2019 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.
Earth Rider Beer is crafted by decorated brewers with cold, clear Lake Superior water and premium, hand-selected ingredients. We brew at the head of the Great Lakes on the Duluth-Superior Harbor for Minnesota and Wisconsin.