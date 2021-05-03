U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded more than $4.5 million to the City of Duluth to fund the restoration of the Canal Park area to its pre-disaster state.
“The 2019 storms washed away pathways, ripped out light poles and left lasting damage across Canal Park,” said Klobuchar. “This federal grant will help cover the cost of restoring the waterfront infrastructure and protecting against future damage so that Duluth residents can enjoy our shoreline for years to come.”
“The Lake Superior shoreline along Canal Park is a destination for local residents and visitors alike,” said Smith. “I'm glad the federal government is directing money to Duluth to make repairs to Canal Park's damaged waterfront infrastructure following the mighty 2019 storm. I'll keep working to put federal dollars behind Minnesota priorities.”
The city of Duluth is in the process of using contract services to restore the shoreline riprap revetment, repair toppled light poles, wiring, and conduit, and rebuild a pathway for pedestrians and cyclists as well as the boardwalk.
This project also includes a Hazard Mitigation Proposal (HMP) to protect against future, similar damage by funding reinforced concrete walls and footings between the restored shoreline revetment and the restored pedway.