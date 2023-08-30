This event is an opener of the Labor Day Weekend 2023 Pride Festival, celebrating the kickoff of 37 years of the festival in the Twin Ports. Outstanding contributors to the community will be welcomed. Participants are invited to enjoy live entertainment, free food, free beer, and time to mingle with friends old and new.
Limited time is available for speeches. All area Mayors in attendance are invited to make a brief presentation. However if you want to contribute a few words, please let me know in advance.