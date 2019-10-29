Oct. 28, 2019 / DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Northwood Children’s Services, Minnesota’s oldest child-caring agency, has once again achieved national reaccreditation from the Council on Accreditation (COA), a New York-based human service accrediting organization that uses 1,026 stringent standards to evaluate agencies and improve service-delivery outcomes worldwide.
COA representatives reviewed Northwood’s operations on-site for five days this fall before expediting its four-year reaccreditation, which is valid through November 30, 2023. “Expedited” means that Northwood performed so well against various criteria that, rather than waiting several months to provide accreditation after the submission of a corrective action report, the COA did so in just two days.
Northwood has received expedited accreditation all three times in the last 12 years and has been reaccredited every time since the COA was formed in 1977.
“The COA’s findings confirm that we’re delivering child caring services that are among the very best in the country,” said Richard Wolleat, Northwood’s president and CEO. “We never stop looking for ways to further improve our services, but the COA’s stamp of approval shows we continue to be on the right track.”
The COA’s written report reinforces Wolleat’s point: “The strength of this organization is its caring, passionate, compassionate, and professional staff. A steady culture of caring is evident in the staff’s interactions with children, families, community, and each other. A large percentage of the staff have been with the organization for many years.”
Northwood Children’s Services, founded in 1883, is a private, not-for-profit agency that provides professional care, education and treatment for boys and girls with emotional, behavioral and learning disabilities. It dedicates 325 employees and a $20 million annual budget to serving over 1000 young people each year.
Services include residential treatment, diagnostic and assessment services, intensive day treatment, school-based intensive day treatment, corporate foster care, therapeutic foster care, family mental health services, as well as community-based mental health services.
