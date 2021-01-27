The Duluth International Airport (DLH) announced Tuesday their 2020 passenger numbers. A total of 130,994 passengers flew through DLH in 2020. While that’s a 59% decrease compared to 2019, DLH actually retained 20% more passengers than the 2020 national average reported by the TSA.
United and Delta have adjusted the type of aircraft commonly used in Duluth to include dual class service on larger aircraft. Delta is currently operating four daily flights, on 69- and 76-seater aircraft and, in January, United is currently operating one flight per day on a 76-seat Embraer 170/175. These changes vary month-by-month with the airlines responding to the airport’s demand and pre-bookings. As travel demand returns additional flights will be added to the schedule.
“Our incredible team worked diligently all year to ensure that passengers’ health and safety came first,” said Tom Werner, Executive Director of the Duluth International Airport. “We partnered with the airlines, TSA and all of our service partners in the terminal to implement mitigation policies and procedures meant to ensure our passengers felt safe flying local.”
The DLH mitigation plan includes the following policies and procedures:
- Paper or cloth masks are required for all airport employees and airport tenant employees when interacting with the public.
- Plexiglass barriers have been installed at all person-to-person contact areas, including transportation desks, ticket counters, TSA and passenger boarding gate counters.
- Thorough disinfecting all seating areas, wheelchairs and touchpoints in the public areas of the terminal multiple times a day.
- Custom signage and floor spacing decals have been installed to remind passengers to keep socially distant, as well as to take additional precautions such as wearing face coverings and washing hands.
The plan also includes a reminder of DLH’s Above and Beyond Service Pledge, which states: “No matter where you are going or coming from, we believe it’s our job to welcome you or send you off with a great experience. Every team member. Every flight. Every guest. Every time.”
About Duluth International Airport
The new state-of-the-art passenger terminal at the Duluth International Airport opened for business on January 14, 2013. Currently, United Airlines offers a daily nonstop flight to Chicago and Delta offers four daily nonstop flights to Minneapolis/St. Paul. We are committed to providing our customers with superior services in a safe, secure and professional environment. Be sure to visit our Club DLH Business Suite, designed with the working traveler in mind. Visit duluthairport.com, follow us on Twitter @DuluthAirport, and like us on facebook.com/duluthairport.