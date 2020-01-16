A team representing Bridging Health Duluth, a cross-sector, health-focused collaborative, is one of 10 health teams selected nationally to join the ninth cohort of the National Leadership Academy for the Public’s Health (NLAPH). The team includes: Emily Anderson with Essentia Health, Janet Kennedy with the Duluth NAACP, Joshua Gorham with St. Louis County Public Health, and Mary Rapps with Generations Health Care Initiatives.
The team will receive a year of advanced training focused on leadership skills to help them achieve health equity in their community. The program is funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and includes webinars, a multi-day retreat, coaching support, peer networking, and an applied population health project.
“All people should have the opportunity to make the choices that allow them to live a long, healthy life, regardless of their income, education or ethnic background,” said Joshua Gorham, a public health program coordinator for St. Louis County. “Our team is eager to increase our knowledge and skillset to authentically partner with diverse voices in Duluth and be a part of making a positive difference in our community.”
To facilitate true collaboration among health care systems, public health, human services, the nonprofit sector, and community, Bridging Health Duluth was formed to conduct a joint community health needs assessment process focused on Duluth, Minnesota. These organizations have aligned their resources, skills, expertise and interests to collaborate towards a healthier Duluth: Essentia Health, Generations Healthcare Initiatives, Duluth NAACP, St. Louis County Public Health, St. Luke’s, and the Zeitgeist Center for the Arts and Community.
To learn more about Bridging Health Duluth visit bridginghealthnorth.org and click on Local Programs, CHNAs, and then Duluth. To learn more about the NLAPH visit healthleadership.org/program_nlaph.