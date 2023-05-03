The Duluth Dylan Fest committee has finalized its schedule for the 2023 Duluth Dylan Fest, the annual celebration honoring Nobel prize winner Bob Dylan in the week surrounding his May 24 birthday. The Fest will feature a range of events May 20-28 both in Hibbing, MN, where he was raised, and in Duluth, the city of his birth.
“With Bob Dylan turning 82, the committee wanted to honor the impact he has had musically and culturally throughout the world,” said Laura Whitney, committee spokesperson. “We are excited to have a variety of in-person opportunities here in the northland to celebrate with music fans all over the world.”
The line-up of events features all kinds of live music, local tours, iron welding and even a birthday cake outside Dylan’s childhood home:
Saturday May 20
● The Festival begins with 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. tours of the Duluth Armory. The event will also
preview the design and welding of a garden gate by the Duluth Forging Community to honor Bob
Dylan’s work as an artist and welder. A handout of Bob Dylan sites in Duluth will be available for a
self-guided tour.
● Heaven’s Door Whiskey and Bourbon tasting will be held at Cashwise Liquor (625 Central
Entrance) and Super One (208 N. Central Ave) Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
● The long running Highway 61 Revisited radio show broadcasts from 5 to 6 p.m. on The North 103.3 FM and is available via livestream.
● The Kick-off party features Missouri’s Hard Rain: All Things Dylan Band, at 6pm held at Earth Rider Festival Grounds in Superior, WI.
Sunday, May 21
● Robert Zimmerman Day in Hibbing. Learn local lore over lunch at Sammy’s Restaurant at 11:30
a.m. with Hibbing hosts Mary and Joe Keyes.
● Hibbing High School tour. Meet at the Dylan Monument at 1 p.m. for a tour of Hibbing’s historic
high school including the opulent auditorium.
● Birthday cake and music by Gene LaFond and Amy Grillo follows on the lawn of Dylan’s nearby
childhood home at the corner of East 25th Street and 7th Avenue from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
• Seth Rogovoy, author of “Dylan: Prophet Mystic Poet” (Scribner, 2009) provides an engaging
multimedia livestream from 6:30 to 7:45 pm via Zoom called “The Kabbalah of Bob Dylan.”
Pre-registration is necessary for this free event at: bit.ly/3LxSCu9.
Monday, May 22
● Bob Dylan jam and sing-along session with local musicians from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Carmody Pub
paired with a Heaven’s Gate Whiskey and Bourbon tasting.
● Duluth musician Marc Gartman and The Basement Tapes Band play at Bent Paddle Taproom
from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
● Duluth guitarist Jacob Mahon promises a fun jam band take on Dylan with his New Salty Dog &
Friends at Wussow’s Concert Cafe from 7 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
● Wish a happy 82nd to Bob Dylan! The Bob Dylan Front Porch Birthday Party features birthday
cake and music by Greg Tiburzi at Dylan’s early childhood home 519 N. 3rd Ave E, Duluth from
noon to 1:30 p.m.
● Fan favorite bands Cowboy Angel Blue and Gartman Plays Dead: The Club Front Rehearsal
perform 5 to 9:30 p.m. at Earth Rider Festival grounds in Superior, WI
Thursday, May 25
● New York City journalist and musician Jeff Slate performs with opening act Minnesota music
veteran Paul Metsa and harmonica virtuoso Sony Earl from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sacred Heart Music
Center.
Friday, May 26
● The Dylan Fest Singer-Songwriter Contest features 12 contestants who are judged on the merits of their original song. To honor Bob Dylan, contestants also cover a Dylan tune. The event is held at Sacred Heart Music Center from 7 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
● Musician Danny Fox, two-time winner of the Dylan Singer Songwriter Contest, will perform from
11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at Wussow’s Concert Cafe.
● Matt Steichen presents Bob Dylan and his Fans: Searching for Love and Inspiration for the second John Bushey Memorial Lecture from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Wussow’s Concert Cafe. Matt is host of the Podcast The Bobcats: A Bob Dylan Fan Podcast on Spotify and iTunes. He is also co-author of the forthcoming Dylan in Minnesota: Troubadour Tales from Duluth, Hibbing and Dinkytown with co-authors KG Miles, Paul Metsa, Ed Newman, and Marc Perkansky.
● Highway 61 Revisited radio show hosted by the knowledgeable Miriam at 103.3 FM The North from 5 to 6 p.m. and available via livestream.
● Music of Bob Dylan Tribute Concert. Minneapolis supergroup Infidels featuring Dan Israel, Steve
Branseg, Terry Walsh, Bart Bakker, and Dave Haugen will perform at Sacred Heart Music Center 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
● Farewell Brunch at Wussow’s Concert Cafe with live Dylan Music featuring musicians Misisipi Mike Wolf of Duluth and Caryn Wilder from California from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The full schedule visit: https://duluthdylanfest.com/duluth-dylan-fest-2023/
Ticket Information – Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/d/wi--superior/duluth-dylan/