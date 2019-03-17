“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Duluth in my role as an At Large City Councilor and as City Council President. I was fortunate enough to have the support of Duluthian’s across the city four years ago and hope to earn their endorsement once again to continue to move Duluth forward for another four years.
Whether it has been working on creating a more intuitive regulatory environment by reducing red tape for our local entrepreneurs; enhancing our public safety services; advocating for increased investments into infrastructure; caring for our most vulnerable citizens; or increasing and improving transportation options in Duluth, I have enjoyed serving and will continue to put my head down and go to work every day to better Duluth. I will maintain my focus on local issues and continuing to be an effective advocate for moving Duluth forward.”
Over the past three years Hobbs has served as the past chairs of the Red Tape Reduction Task Force, Public Works & Utilities Committee, and Purchasing & Licensing Committee. Hobbs has been a past representative to the Metropolitan Interstate Council and Public Utilities Commission. Hobbs also served as a policy committee member to both “Improving Local Economies” and “Improving Fiscal Futures” committees through the League of Minnesota Cities, and most recently co-chair of a state-wide Transportation Network Company policy task force. Hobbs currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lake Superior Zoo, Visit Duluth, Northern Lights Express, the Duluth Air Show, Program Aid to Victims of Sexual Assault (PAVSA), Congregations United in Ministries (CHUM) and is a Duluth Economic Development Authority (DEDA) Commissioner.
Hobbs grew up in Mankato, attended the University of Minnesota Duluth and graduated in 2011. Hobbs went on to earn a master’s degree in Public Administration from Hamline in 2014. Hobbs currently is the Lending Director at One Roof Community Housing. He and his wife Tricia have been West Duluth homeowners since 2012.