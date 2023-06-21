The annual teambuilding community scavenger hunt event is offering an exclusive prize packagevaluing over $3,000 to this year’s winning team
The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Fuse Duluth, the Chamber’s vibrant young professionals division, is thrilled to announce its next highly anticipated annual event: The Great Duluth Race. Taking place on Thursday, June 29th from 2-6PM, this exhilarating scavenger hunt promises participants an unforgettable adventure exploring the beautiful city of Duluth.
The Great Duluth Race is set to captivate both residents and visitors as teams of 5 compete in an action-packed race that will take them through the vibrant streets, iconic landmarks, and hidden gems of Duluth. This unique event offers an incredible opportunity to discover the city's rich history, culture, and business community during an afternoon of healthy movement, team bonding, and friendly competition. The event will begin with a shotgun start at The Garden. Teams will venture around Canal Park, Downtown Duluth, and Lincoln Park to fulfill a variety of creative missions. Each mission is worth points. Teams rack up points by completing as many missions as possible during the allotted time. Missions include a variety of challenging team-centered tasks – Some notable examples include Irish river dancing, finding hidden gems within the city, and even singing on the radio!
What sets this year’s Great Duluth Race apart from previous years is the remarkable prize package that will be awarded to the victorious team. The winning organization will have the honor of earning an exclusive article in the award-winning Duluthian, the premier business magazine of the region produced by the Duluth Chamber in partnership with AdMax Displays. This coveted exposure will showcase the winning team and their accomplishment, providing unprecedented visibility for their brand to the fantastic business-to-business audience of the Chamber.
But that's not all! The prize package also includes exclusive free advertising time generously sponsored by Midwest Communications and PBS North, allowing the winners to reach a vast audience with their message. These prime advertising opportunities will undoubtedly fuel growth and success for the triumphant team.
Furthermore, the champions will proudly take possession of a traveling Aerial Lift Bridge trophy crafted by Pop & Dot Design and Fabrication, a symbol of their victory and a stunning centerpiece to be displayed prominently in their office. This trophy serves as a testament to their accomplishment and a constant reminder of their triumph in The Great Duluth Race.
"We are thrilled to again offer this amazing event," says Aubrey Hagen, Program Director of Fuse Duluth. "This event not only showcases the beauty and charm of our city but also celebrates the local business community. With the incredible prize package we've assembled, we are excited to offer the winners an extraordinary platform to boost their brand and celebrate the spirit of teambuilding.” Other prizes donated by local businesses will be awarded to the second-place team, as well as the winners of the coveted Team Spirit award and new Small Business Champion award.
The 2023 Great Duluth Race is presented by Cirrus Aircraft, a longstanding supporter of the Duluth Chamber and Fuse. Cirrus leadership explains, “Cirrus Aircraft is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Great Duluth Race, as team-building and collaboration are at the core of the innovation we create.” The Great Duluth Race is also made possible by a multitude of business sponsors, including: The Garden Wedding & Event Center, Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More, Pop & Dot Design and Fabrication, Advantage Emblem & Screen Printing, Midwest Communications, PBS North, LUKS Photo Booth, North Shore Federal Credit Union, Vitta Pizza, Shel/Don, Keep Duluth Clean, Frandsen Bank & Trust, Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub, Northland Fitness, the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, and the Duluth Area Family YMCA.
The Great Duluth Race welcomes participants from all backgrounds, whether they are young professionals, community members, or businesses seeking team-building experience. The event promises a day filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the chance to uncover the hidden treasures of Duluth. Teams are encouraged to secure their spot promptly, as availability is filling up fast! To learn more about this thrilling event and to register your team, visit the official website at https://duluthmncoc.weblinkconnect.com/events/The-GREAT-Duluth-Race-3307/details.