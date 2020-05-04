Due to COVID-19 disproportionately affecting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) individuals, and income disparities preventing families from acquiring face masks, the Duluth NAACP will be prioritizing distributing free cloth face masks to members of BIPOC communities at 110 S. Boundary Ave. Duluth, in the Kwik Trip parking lot, on Wednesday, May 6, 5:00PM-6:30PM.
Please practice appropriate social distancing measures when picking up face masks. If community members would like to drop off cloth masks for this campaign, please contact the NAACP Communications Committee at comm@duluthnaacp.org or donate to Twin Ports Mask Brigade. Masks for both children and adults are needed.
It is also important for the community at large to be aware of biases held toward BIPOC wearing masks, and to actively work to eliminate this biased thinking.
For more information on how cloth face masks help prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit the CDC website.