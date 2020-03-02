The Duluth Area Family YMCA joins thousands across the country to celebrate the valuable contributions of AmeriCorps members who “get things done” as part of National AmeriCorps Week. As a special “thank you” this week, the Duluth Area Family YMCA is opening its doors to current AmeriCorps members and their families to enjoy at no cost. The Duluth Area Family YMCA includes locations in downtown Duluth, the YMCA at the Essentia Wellness Center in Hermantown, and Cook County YMCA.
“We are proud to be part of AmeriCorps and grateful for the members who are getting things done for greater Duluth,” said Melissa Fanning, Executive Director of the Y’s Community Services Branch. “AmeriCorps members have made a significant impact on our ability to meet the needs of children and families in our community and AmeriCorps Week is a great opportunity to recognize the important work of these individuals.”
Greater Minnesota is home to many AmeriCorps programs including True North AmeriCorps, Minnesota Reading Corps, Minnesota Math Corps, AmeriCorps VISTA, Northern Bedrock Historic Preservation Corps, Conservation Corps, and Green Corps. These programs match dedicated citizens to the issues they care about – education equity, the elimination of poverty, historic preservation, or environmental conservation. There are currently nearly 100 individuals serving our community across 75+ nonprofits, schools, or local government programs. These members play a critical role in supporting our community’s most vulnerable populations.
Since its origin in 1994, more than 1 million individuals have served with AmeriCorps. Together, they have provided more than 1.4 billion hours of service and earned more than $3.6 billion in education scholarships to pay for college or pay back student loans. Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more at americorps.gov/join or serveminnesota.org.
A growing body of research shows service impacts not only those served, but also the members themselves. AmeriCorps alumni credit their service for developing leadership skills that bridge divides, help them solve problems, and open doors to opportunities that advance their careers and education. Research tells us alumni also have experiences that communities and employers find valuable.
To join the celebration, follow Northland AmeriCorps on Facebook (@NorthlandAmeriCorps) or search the hashtag #MadeinAmeriCorps
