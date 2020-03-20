Dubh Linn Pub is offering curb side service for food orders from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.
Anyone who orders we receive a $15 comedy ticket for Dubh Linn's Saturday Night Pro Comedy Tour shows.
