DULUTH, MINNESOTA (April 2, 2019) – The Duluth Transit Authority (DTA) will host the inaugural “Transit Tunes” live-music performance at the Duluth Transportation Center (DTC) in downtown Duluth this Friday, April 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.
There will be live-music performances the entire month of April on Fridays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the DTC located at 228 W Michigan St in downtown Duluth. Corey McCauley will be the first to perform on Friday April 5th. Kyle Ollah & Friends will perform on Friday, April 12th followed by Aurora Baer on Friday, April 19th. Then, Sonofmel, aka John Adler, will take the stage on Friday, April 26th.
The DTA encourages citizens from across the Twin Ports to come and listen to some great “Transit Tunes” while exploring the state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2016 and features amenities for everyone in the community. At the end of the month, ride the DTA’s new trolley bus which is the official shuttle for the 2019 Homegrown Music Festival on May 2nd in Superior and May 3rd and 4th in Duluth.
DTA General Manager, Phil Pumphrey, believes this is a great way to thank DTA passengers for their ridership through the winter while showcasing some local music talent.
“This is a way to thank our passengers and showcase local talent at the DTC.” Pumphrey said.
The DTA would like to thank KBJR/KDLH and Townsquare Media for in-kind support to help promote the event along with Audio Visual Resources who is helping with the stage and sound equipment.