The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is announcing plans for the beginning of our 20-21 Season. As Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been providing guidance for the phased reopening of large venues, we have been working closely with the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC) and our Musicians to plan out all possibilities for the season.
We are thrilled to announce that the DSSO will take the stage for our Fall 2020 Recomposed! The fall portion of our 20-21 Season has been modified for social distancing and state requirements for public gatherings. At this time, the DSSO is currently evaluating plans for the remainder of our 20-21 Season, and we will announce those programming adjustments at a later date. The following are the concerts and repertoire for Fall 2020 Recomposed:
Sat. Oct 17, 2020 at 7 pm – Strings Attached Montgomery: Strum Piazzolla: Four Season of Buenos Aires ft. Concertmaster Erin Aldridge Barber: Adagio Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings
Sat. Nov 7, 2020 at 7 pm – Afternoon Dances Debussy: Afternoon of a Faun Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 1 ft. Betsy Husby, cello Part: Fratres Stravinsky: Danses concertantes
Sat. Dec 5, 2020 at 7 pm – Bentleyville Holiday Spectacular Programming TBA
The DSSO and the DECC are eager to be able to bring live entertainment back to the Twin Ports. These performances in Symphony Hall will have a limited audience of 200, but the DSSO has partnered with WDSE-WRPT to give audiences the opportunity to get a front row seat to the DSSO from the comfort of their own homes by livestreaming the concerts online (please note DSSO concerts will not be broadcast on PBS North.) Access to a DSSO performance will be $10 for an individual concert or a three-concert subscription for $25. Also offered is an Opening Night Package for $50, which includes digital access to all three concerts, plus a specially curated gift package of goodies from local businesses around the Twin Ports.
“I am so looking forward to being on stage again with my fellow musicians,” says Music Director Dirk Meyer. “This has been, and still is, an extremely difficult time for all of us. But I hope that being able to enjoy live orchestral music again, will bring joy and beauty back to our lives. Be it in person, with all safety precautions taken, or from the comfort of your own home, I am sure our audiences will enjoy our Fall 2020 Recomposed.”
Season subscribers that have already confirmed and paid for their seats will be admitted into the hall on a first come basis with reservations through the DSSO Box Office, but will also have full access to the concert livestream. Our subscriber’s seats will be guaranteed until when we can safely return to full capacity at the hall.
“We are excited to be able to come back to the stage and provide music for our community,” says Executive Director Brandon VanWaeyenberghe. “Our first concert will be nearly nine months after we last took the stage, before we had to cancel our season due to the pandemic. We know that our patrons have been missing performances and our musicians have been eager to get back on stage. Our Fall Season is planned with the health and safety of our performers and audience members in mind.”
The stage will look a little different for viewers as we socially distance musicians and have safety protocols in place from masks to plexiglass guards for those that are unable to adorn a mask while playing. The first concert, Strings Attached, will feature 25 string players on stage with Concertmaster Erin Aldridge featured as our soloist for the evening. For our second concert we welcome Betsy Husby, principal cellist, as soloist and we feature a full chamber orchestra with a maximum of 24 players on stage for any given piece.
“The DECC is excited to partner with the DSSO on their fall season. We have engaged with Brandon and his staff to ensure an in-person event that is both safe and enjoyable, and our proud to be partners in Minnesota’s first live performances,” expresses DECC Interim
Executive Director Roger Reinert. “The Symphony needs to perform, the DECC needs to hold events, and the community needs the arts – especially during times of challenge and crisis.”
The DECC will be handling safety procedures for audience members at each concert. These procedures will include making sure all guests are wearing a mask upon entering the DECC and for the duration of the concerts. Masks will not be provided, guests are required to bring their own. Hand sanitizer will be available for use throughout the DECC. As guests arrive to Symphony Hall, DECC staff will take temperatures and confirm the absence of COVID-19 symptoms for every audience member. Patrons who do not wish to comply with safety protocols will not be admitted into Symphony Hall.
For more information on the season and ticket information, please visit DSSO.com or contact the DSSO Box Office at 218-623-3776 or tickets@dsso.com.