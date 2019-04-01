The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra has officially announced its 2019-2020 season, with six Masterworks concerts and three Pops concerts! The DSSO Chorus will join the orchestra for three concerts this season, as they celebrate 60 years!
Music Director Dirk Meyer expresses his excitement for the upcoming season, “The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra will, once more, enrich our lives with the power of music in our exciting 2019-2020 Season. From world-renowned soloists to local collaborations, our new season holds something for everyone. Enjoy classics like Dvořák and Beethoven, film scores from your favorite blockbusters, and even a Time Warp New Year’s Eve Celebration.”
Season tickets are on sale now and are available through the DSSO Box Office in-person or over the phone 218-623-3776 or by visiting dsso.com. Single tickets will go on sale at 10 am on Tuesday, September 3rd.
2019-20 Concerts:
Lynn Harrell Plays Dvořák’s Cello Concerto, Masterworks I October 5, 2019 | 7 pm.
One of the greatest living cellists, Lynn Harrell, takes the stage with Dvořák’s immortal
Cello Concerto, after the gripping piece Starburst by American composer Leshnoff and Tchaikovsky’s musical tribute to Francesca da Rimini from Dante’s famous Inferno.
A Night at the Movies, Pops I October 26, 2019 | 7 pm
The DSSO pays homage to some of the greatest film scores of all time, from Star Wars
and Harry Potter to 007 and Saturday Night Fever! Enjoy all your favorite movie scores, old and new.
A Night at the Opera: Opera’s Greatest Hits with Lyric Opera of the North, Masterworks II
November 23, 2019 | 7 pm
Get ready to be held spellbound by some of the most beloved arias and dramatic choruses of all-time. This concert is perfect for the opera-curious and the opera lovers alike, as the DSSO joins with LOON and highlights the DSSO Chorus with works from Aida to Carmen to La Bohème.
New Year’s Eve: Time Warp, Pops II December 31, 2019 | 7 pm
Ready to do The Time Warp? There simply is no better way to ring in the New Year than with rice, tissue paper, and some of the most fun music ever written. Join the DSSO and Jeans ‘n Classics, as we bring to you The Music of Rocky Horror! Costumes and all, we are ready to transport you to the Frankenstein Place!
Obsession: Mendelssohn & Berlioz, Masterworks III February 1, 2020 | 7 pm
Obsession. A feeling that composers Hector Berlioz and Michael Daugherty channeled into their musical works. Hear Berlioz’s obsessive love in Symphonie Fantastique and Daugherty’s Gregorian chant fixation in Red Cape Tango. This night
of obsessions includes Mendelssohn’s beloved Violin Concerto, featuring our
concertmaster extraordinaire, Erin Aldridge.
Happy Birthday, Ludwig!, Masterworks IV February 29, 2020 | 7 pm
2020 marks Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday! We celebrate together with the DSSO Chorus with Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy and Brahms’ wonderful Song of Destiny. The DSSO, in collaboration with Minnesota Public Radio, also continues The Beethoven Project with the performance and recording of Symphony No. 2, a youthful work full of energy and joy.
Beethoven’s Fifth, Masterworks V March 21, 2020 | 7 pm
The Beethoven Project continues with one of the most iconic works ever written, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. This orchestral tour de force is paired with a work by French composer Guillaume Connesson. His Flammenscrift(“Flame Writing”) is a tribute to Beethoven, and in particular, his Symphony No. 5. Internationally famed pianist, Marika Bournaki takes the stage to perform Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23.
Pop Goes the Classics, Pops III April 18, 2020 | 7 pm
Join the orchestra for a night of classical pops fun! Ride with the Lone Ranger in Rossini’s William Tell Overture and dance with royalty in Strauss’ Emperor Waltz. The Sound of Music will surely enchant you as we dream with Debussy’s Claire de Lune and get excited with Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable 1812 Overture.
The Writing on the Wall May 2, 2020 | 7 pm
The evening opens with the famed Bacchanale from Samson and Delilah by Camille Saint-Saëns and the beautiful Symphony No. 5 by Franz Schubert. We close the season with nearly 300 musicians, as the Orchestra and Chorus bring to life one of the greatest choral works of the repertoire: Belshazzar’s Feast. William Walton’s music tells the story of King Belshazzar, the writing on the wall, and the liberation of the exiled Jews.