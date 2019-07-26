Join us Friday night as we continue to celebrate, one-year this summer, of the Downtown Duluth Arts Walk (DDAW) showcasing all our downtown arts community has to offer!
Take Part in Art and join us Friday, July 26, 5 to 8pm, for this walkable Final Friday arts event. As always, you will have the opportunity to experience a variety of arts and entertainment at our venues, with numerous options in the neighborhood for dining and late night fun!
Some of the activities to look forward to on July 26:
Music by LASKA and Ann Kathryn, at Blush.
Three summer exhibitions open at Duluth Art Institute: Allen Killian Moore’s “I Am What's Wrong With The World”; Susanna Gaunt, Russell Prather, Natalie Salminen Rude, and Juliane Shibata’s “Strata”; and “Popular Opinions: A Cultural Discussion”.
New artwork by Kelly Dupre at Duluth Coffee Company.
Live Jazz show featuring Ryan Frane on piano, Matt Mobley on bass and tenor saxophonist, Joe Mayo at Duluth Fine Pianos, Resident Artist, Esther Piszczek, will also be on the premises.
Matthew Kluber’s show “Friday I’m in Love” at the Joseph Nease Gallery.
Show Opening featuring the handblown glass art of Duluth local Michael Ray at Legacy Glassworks.
New artwork by Duluth native Alexa Carson at Lizzard’s Gallery.
New Swedish inspired folk paintings, bead inspired Nordic paintings and Baltic florals at Alison Aune’s Studio in The Pineapple Building Studios complex.
“You Don’t Know Me” exhibit at Prøve Gallery featuring artwork featuring works by artists Sarah M. Brokke, Shannon Cousino, Emanuel Eisele, Carla Hamilton, Alyssa Johnson, Laura LaValle, Jennifer Marcson, Em Nuckols, Megan Sprenger, Adam Swanson, and Molly VanAlst.
“The Nature of Place + Hybrid Forms– Healing the Soul” exhibition by Martin DeWitt and Andrew Webster at Zeitgeist Atrium Gallery.
For up to date information about participating venues and programming please visit our Downtown Duluth Arts Walk Facebook page, @DowntownDuluthArtsWalk or our website, www.downtowndulutharts.org.
The Downtown Duluth Arts Collective (DDAC) is a grassroots organization, representing downtown arts businesses, galleries, individual artist studios and cultural centers. It is an exciting time of growth for arts groups in downtown Duluth. From the HART District on one end and the Duluth Art Institute on the other, the downtown arts community is thriving. The DDAC produces the Arts Walk as a way to live in to their mission to unite, revitalize, and enrich the community through the arts. We are focused on building upon the City’s existing assets and reputation as an arts-friendly place in which to live, work and play while remaining inclusive of and equitable to all.
Additional Arts Walks in 2019 are planned for the final Friday of each month, including August 30, September 27, October 25, November 29, and a special holiday Arts Walk on December 13.
For more information, please contact: Amanda Hunter at 218-461-8380 or manager@josephneasegallery.com.