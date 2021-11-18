Downtown Computer donates video surveillance system to monitor Bentleyville

Bentleyville founder Nathan Bentley announced Thursday that Downtown Computer has donated a sophisticated video surveillance system to deter those who might view Bayfront Park’s “Tour of Lights” extravaganza as a target for after-hours vandalism and theft.
“Nearly every year Bentleyville experiences setbacks ranging from vandalism to having expensive supplies stolen from storage buildings, and usually the guilty parties get away under the cover of darkness,” said Bentley. “Thanks to the generosity of Downtown Computer, that won’t be the case any longer. The equipment and expertise they’ve donated will allow us to monitor every nook and cranny of Bentleyville.”
Downtown Computer owner Nicholas Mancini said his team studied Bentleyville’s large, unique footprint before determining that the best solution would be what’s called a campus-wide CCTV system, complete with cameras in elevated locations, recorders, surveillance management systems and other technologies that can be remotely accessed 24/7.
“Bentleyville is a holiday tradition for hundreds of thousands of people, including many of us at Downtown Computer, and a few bad apples shouldn’t be able to put all that holiday enjoyment at risk,” said Mancini. “We’re pleased that we’re able to provide some security and peace of mind for this great event.”
Bentleyville’s 2021 Tour of Lights opens with Santa Claus skydiving into Bayfront Park at 4:55 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and continues every evening through Dec. 27. Admission is free. After COVID-19 precautions limited Bentleyville only to drive-through enjoyment in 2020, the Tour of Lights in 2021 has reverted to its popular walk-through format.