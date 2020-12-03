Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living in Duluth and Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Duluth, Proctor, Cloquet and other nearby cities just added another powerful disinfecting tool to help keep their residents healthy.
Cold plasma generators have been installed in the facilities’ heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to produce an electric field filled with highly charged ions. The ions act as a natural scrubbing agent, safely disabling viruses and other harmful microorganisms in the air as well as on tables, countertops, doorknobs and other high-touch surfaces.
Manufactured by Top Product Innovations in North Carolina, the system has been documented by a third-party laboratory as successfully disabling Norovirus at a rate of 93.5 percent in 30 minutes.
“Nothing can ensure 100 percent safety and protection from COVID-19, but that doesn’t stop us from doing everything we possibly can,” said Natalie Zeleznikar, CEO of Diamond Willow and Keystone Bluffs. “We’re aggressively using modern technology to supplement the many careful steps we employ to keep our residents and staff healthy.”
Earlier this year, Diamond Willow and Keystone Bluffs purchased advanced disinfecting equipment that creates an electrostatic-charged fog that clings to surfaces and kills germs. The facilities continue to make daily use of this equipment along with the new cold plasma technology
Keystone Bluffs Assisted Living opened in 2000 at 2528 Trinity Road. It offers one-level living with 79 private and semi-private rooms for up to 100 residents. Keystone Bluffs’ care model offers seniors an interactive community of support, green space and paved trails. More information is at www.KeystoneBluffs.com.