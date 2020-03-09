Greetings,
Denfeld Nation Automation (DNA) FIRST Robotics Team 4009 competed at the Lake Superior Regional in Duluth, Minnesota on March 6th and 7th, 2020. This regional consisted of 63 teams from all over the midwest. This was DNA's first regional competition of the season.
DNA had an amazing showing this past weekend, winning one of FIRST's most prestigious awards, the Engineering Inspiration Award. This award celebrates outstanding success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within a team's school and community. This award qualifies DNA for the World Championship in Detroit, Michigan April 29th- May 2nd.
DNA also had the second highest autonomous score ranking at the competition. After a bit of a rough start during the qualification matches, DNA came back with five consecutive wins ending qualifications with a record of 6-3-0 and in 19th place. During the alliance selections for the playoff matches DNA was chosen by team 6045 Sabre Robotics from Sartell, MN and was joined by team 3740 Storm Robotics from Sauk Rapids, MN. After a hard
battle against the number one alliance, DNA, along with its alliance partners, was defeated in the quarter-finals.
DNA would especially like to thank all of their generous sponsors and supporters for making it possible for them to compete and for everybody that came out to support and cheer.