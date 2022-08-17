Getting together isn’t just nice. Research shows that interpersonal connection fights loneliness, an epidemic (https://evidencebasedliving.human.cornell.edu/2022/05/16/the-epidemic-of-loneliness-and-what-we-can-do-about-it/) that impacts health, personal lives and work outcomes. That is why the DECC is making it easier to gather for work and personal events with this Duluth-y Deal.
- New bookings of events in November and December 2022 with 200 people or more with a luncheon or dinner, the room rental will be complimentary
- Includes 60-minutes free ice time for a skating party or pick-up hockey game (managers v. staff?)
- Booking starts today
This could represent a cost savings of over $4,180.
By eliminating some of the costs and adding complimentary ice time, more businesses can book that important off-site meeting or holiday party to promote creativity, collaboration and even employee retention. This is more important than ever in an era of remote work.
Events must be booked for November and December and completed by January 1, 2023. For more information, contact our sales manager, Molly Wasche at (218) 623-1202 or email mwasche@decc.org.
At the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), there are two convention centers, 120,000 square feet of expo space, two arenas, two ballrooms, a performance hall, a boardroom, and 32 break-out spaces. Heck, there’s even a curling club (Hello, Olympians!), movie theater, boat tour company, and a 660ft floating freighter museum (Shout out to you, William A. Irvin) right at our DECC facility.