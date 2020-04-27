St. Louis County has launched a new help line to give people access to a variety of community resources and services that are available and needed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The phone number is 218-336-HELP (218-336-4357) and will be answered by Public Health and Human Services staff Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The phone number is for citizens county-wide and will connect them to the services available closest to them. These resources can also be found in the online community resource guide at stlouiscountymn.gov/covid19resources. It includes assistance for senior citizens, plus information on accessing food, housing and employments services, as well as mental health and substance abuse treatment resources and more.
"We continue to work hard to serve our citizens, many of whom need our services now more than ever," said Commissioner Patrick Boyle, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee. "This new phone line is another way we can help people - especially during this time when we are trying to minimize face-to-face contact."
"We want this help line to be exactly that - a help line - that makes it easier for people to access services," said Dusty Letica, St. Louis County Economic Services and Supports Division Director. "We have dedicated a number of employees to help with this, so in most cases callers will be greeted by a friendly voice, not a recorded message."
The 336-HELP phone line is to connect people with resources in their community. It is not intended as a general county information line or for COVID-19 health-related questions. Anyone seeking county services should continue using existing contact information.