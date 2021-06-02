Women's Business Alliance - North is excited to host a hiking series to bring entrepreneurs together to build meaningful connections, share challenges and wins and enjoy the great outdoors! The hikes will take place at four different trails across the twin ports (see details below). All hikes will be on wide, mostly flat trails for easy walking and talking. Registration is required.
Dates and Locations
All hikes will begin at 8:00 a.m. sharp and end by 9:30 a.m. Directions to trailheads will be provided in an email leading up to the event to registered participants.
1. June 10 Waabishakana Trail (The Marten Trail) - West Duluth
2. July 8 Hartley Park - Woodland
3. August 12 Makwa Ziibiins Miikana (Bear Creek Trail) - Superior
4. September 9 Piedmont Trails - Piedmont
Additional Information
Hikes Hosted by Sandi Larson,
Director of Women's Business Alliance - North
Sandi is excited to combine her passions of connecting and supporting women business owners, and hiking the twin ports trails this summer! If you have questions, don't hesitate to reach out to her at sandil@entrepreneurfund.org.