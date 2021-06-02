 

Women's Business Alliance - North is excited to host a hiking series to bring entrepreneurs together to build meaningful connections, share challenges and wins and enjoy the great outdoors! The hikes will take place at four different trails across the twin ports (see details below). All hikes will be on wide, mostly flat trails for easy walking and talking. Registration is required.

Dates and Locations

All hikes will begin at 8:00 a.m. sharp and end by 9:30 a.m. Directions to trailheads will be provided in an email leading up to the event to registered participants. 

1. June 10          Waabishakana Trail (The Marten Trail) - West Duluth 

          

2. July 8              Hartley Park - Woodland

         

3. August 12       Makwa Ziibiins Miikana (Bear Creek Trail) - Superior

4. September 9   Piedmont Trails - Piedmont

        

Additional Information

  • Bring water bottle and wear good walking shoes 
  • Hikes will be 2.5 – 3 miles (approximately 1 hour of hike time) 
  • Trails will be easy to moderate, mostly flat and wide 
  • Hikes will be a great way to train for the Bridging the Gap 10 Mile Run/Walk taking place on October 2 with Duluth Running Co. that supports the Women's Business Alliance (more information below). 

Hikes Hosted by Sandi Larson,

Director of Women's Business Alliance - North

Sandi is excited to combine her passions of connecting and supporting women business owners, and hiking the twin ports trails this summer! If you have questions, don't hesitate to reach out to her at sandil@entrepreneurfund.org