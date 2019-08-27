In honor of the recent Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) billboard that went up on Garfield Avenue and Superior Street here in Duluth, MN the community is showing our support for the cause by hosting a Prayer Vigil at the sight of the billboard on Sunday, September 15th, 2019 at 3:00PM.
In attendance as both speakers and guests will be elected officials, representatives who have conducted research and collected data on missing persons in Duluth, and grassroots groups dedicated to MMIW, and agencies that serve MMIW survivors. As of August 26, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson, Carl Crawford (Duluth Human Rights Commission), Robert Larsen (President, MN Indian Affairs Council), and Duluth City Council Member Renee Van Nett are all confirmed to speak.
The vigil is being organized by a group collectively known as the “MMIW Vigil and Billboard Committee”, whose aim is also to highlight the importance of supporting a bill brought forth by Representative Mary Kunesh-Podein’s (Bill H.F. 70), to create a state task force to address this epidemic (the Minnesota House unanimously approved in May 2019, and it is currently in the Minnesota Senate awaiting approval). The Prayer Vigil is an opportunity to not only support MMIW, but all missing persons in our state. The event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.