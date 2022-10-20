Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center warmly welcomes the community and local media outlets to the Zeitgeist Atrium on Tuesday, Oct 25th between 4:30-7:30 pm for an offsite shelter remodel open house; including virtual tours, images, remodel updates, and an opportunity for media to hear from a former Safe Haven client who has transformed her life.
Safe Haven is set to reveal some big changes to their crisis shelter location, and they’re doing it in a creative way. The community is invited to join Safe Haven staff, Architects from DSGW, and Leaders from The Boldt Company – both partners in the shelter remodel project – to take a virtual tour of the shelter from inside Zeitgeist. The team will have VR goggles on hand so guests can “tour” the shelter and see the progress while it’s under construction, as well as renderings of how the finished spaces will look and function. Guests will also get a virtual introduction to some of the people this remodel will better help support. The open house is being conducted offsite in order to maintain confidentiality of the shelter location, for the safety and security of survivors of domestic violence.
A former Safe Haven client/survivor will also be on hand to answer several pre-determined questions from any media in attendance. The questions are being limited in order to prevent unintended emotional triggering and additional trauma to the survivor, as she has bravely agreed to share parts of her story in order to help other survivors get help. The questions this survivor will be willing to answer are:
- How did you end up working with Safe Haven?
- Where do you think you’d be today without the assistance and advocacy of Safe Haven?
- How do you think the changes to Safe Haven’s shelter will better serve survivors going forward?
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Safe Haven is using this national platform as an opportunity to draw attention to their advocacy and services, as well as to celebrate the progress on their long-awaited shelter remodel and expansion.
“This remodel has been a long-time coming, and we can’t wait to show the community what we’ve done and how these changes will better support the survivors we serve, as well as our staff,” said Executive Director Brittany Robb. “Our remodeled shelter is transforming from an adequate space that we made work for us, to a physical environment that will truly promote safety, well-being, and healing and will help survivors take back control of their lives.”
Fundraising for Safe Haven’s $3 million remodel and expansion is underway with nearly 2/3 of the total project cost secured. The remodel is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
Highlights of Safe Haven’s shelter remodel project include:
- Doubling the number of bedrooms – to meet increased demand and provide more privacy
- Security and privacy upgrades – to enhance safety and confidentiality for clients and staff
- Adding accessible bathrooms – promoting empowerment and providing better access to all survivors regardless of ability, age, or gender identity
- Playroom and client flex rooms – better access for families and youth of all ages to process and heal from trauma
Domestic violence is defined as any pattern of behavior that is used to gain power and control over an intimate partner or household member.
Questions about the offsite open house event or Safe Haven’s services can be directed to Brittany Robb, Executive Director of Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center.
Advocates can be reached 24/7 by calling Safe Haven’s crisis hotline: 218-728-6481