Wednesday morning at a joint press conference, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy Jodi J. Greene announced the commissioning of the USS Minneapolis – Saint Paul would be held in Duluth, Minnesota.
“The City of Duluth is honored to be selected to commission the USS Minneapolis – Saint Paul. This is a historic day for Duluth and Minnesota. There are 277 ships in the Navy, only 52 of those are named after cities, of which 39 are submarines. This ship will sail the world with pride, honoring the commitment Minnesotans have given to the Navy,” said Mayor Emily Larson. “We are proud to have this ship’s journey into service start in Duluth.”
"Littoral combat ships are designed to operate in more areas than a typical Navy ship, including shallow water near the coastline," said the ship's sponsor and Northfield, Minnesota native Deputy Undersecretary of the Navy Jodi Greene. "Consequently, LCS 21 is going to bring the name 'Minneapolis-Saint Paul' all around the globe. As host to the commissioning, Duluth will play a critical role in her history and her mission."
The USS Minneapolis – Saint Paul was christened in June of 2019 in Marinette, Wisconsin. The ship will begin sea trials before it is formally commissioned.
The ship was named by the Secretary of the Navy. The name honors the commitment Minnesota has had to the Navy and Minnesotans’ years of service.
The economic impact of the ship has reached into 42 states and supported 12,500 jobs. Twenty-five of the ship suppliers reside in Minnesota.
In 1984, a Los-Angeles class submarine, SSN708 was commissioned that carried the name USS Minneapolis- Saint Paul. The sub was decommissioned in 2008.
The commissioning of the USS Minneapolis – Saint Paul LCS21 is expected to take place in the next twelve to sixteen months. The Navy League of the United States, Minnesota Council will serve as the host committee for the commissioning effort in Duluth. “We are looking forward to working closely with the cities of Duluth, Minneapolis and Saint Paul to help deliver a once in a lifetime event all Minnesotan’s and ship sponsors will be proud to experience”, said Bill James, President of the Navy League Minnesota Council.