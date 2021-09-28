The City of Duluth has 13 openings on various boards and commissions to fill by Oct. 15.
“Joining a board or commission is a great way to lend your voice to a topic that you care about,” said Administrative Services Director Chelsea Helmer. “Members of the City’s boards and commissions serve an important role in gathering information and making recommendations to our staff and elected officials. It is a great way for the public to directly participate in their government.”
The City has over 30 boards and commissions that provide valuable feedback on topics including public art, federal grants, parks and recreation, human rights and more.
“The City is grateful to have so many people volunteer to serve on boards and commissions,” Helmer said. “It is really important to have new representation, and a diverse group of people to help make decisions and shape our community.”
Openings include:
- Civil Service Board
- Committee Development Committee
- Duluth Human Rights Commission
- Duluth Parking Commission
- Duluth Public Arts Commission
- Housing and Redevelopment Authority
- Indigenous Commission
- Parks and Recreation Commission
- Special Board of Review
- Spirit Mountain Recreation Area Authority
For more information, and to learn about the role of each of the boards and commissions mentioned above, please visit:https://duluthmn.gov/boards-commissions/. No previous board experience is necessary to apply. All are welcome to apply.