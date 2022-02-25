Cirrus Aircraft announced Feb. 23 another strong year of new aircraft deliveries in 2021 with the SR Series maintaining its status as the best-selling, single-engine, high-performance piston aircraft for the twentieth year in a row and the Vision Jet® as the best-selling jet in personal aviation for the third year in a row. In addition to delivering 442 SR Series aircraft and 86 Vision Jets in 2021, Cirrus Aircraft announced the G2+ Vision Jet, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and UK certification for Safe Return™ Emergency Autoland, expanded its Cirrus Services™ community and offerings, and delivered the first of five TRAC SR20s to Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus (K-State). Cirrus Aircraft also grew its national footprint for premium flight training, aircraft management, factory service and concierge customer experiences.
“Our team has accomplished incredible milestones this past year. Not only did we reach a 13-year high of new aircraft deliveries, but we also introduced new innovations within the SR Series and Vision Jet product lines and increased connectivity between pilot and aircraft by growing the Cirrus IQ ecosystem,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft. “In 2022, we are continuing to invest in our people, products and services to constantly elevate the ownership experience.”
Cirrus Aircraft is dedicated to simplifying and innovating the personal aviation industry through its products and services. As the best-selling manufacturer within its respective categories, the company continues to introduce more people to aviation through its premium aircraft ownership and flight training experiences every year.
To date, Cirrus Aircraft has delivered over 8,500 SR Series aircraft. This last year marks the eighth consecutive year the company delivered more than 300 SR Series aircraft. Additionally, the Vision Jet has surpassed 330 deliveries since 2016. Over 650 pilots have now earned their FAA type rating in the Vision Jet.
The SR Series Leads the Personal Aviation Market for Two Decades
In January 2022, the company announced the newest SR Series featuring enhanced conveniences, optimized aerodynamics for greater fuel efficiency and more aesthetics options. These aircraft refinements signify another milestone in creating world-class, personal aviation experiences.
Extending its growing university partner network, Cirrus Aircraft supplied K-State with a new fleet of five TRAC SR20s for advanced pilot training. K-State took its first delivery in December with plans to receive the four remaining aircraft this year. The TRAC Series offers a sophisticated flight deck, managed workload and extended training opportunities to prepare pilots for transport category aircraft.
Today, the SR Series serves personal, business and flight training needs in more than 60 countries with total flight time exceeding 13 million flight hours.
The Vision Jet Gains EASA and UK Certification
In partnership with Garmin® International, Inc., Cirrus Aircraft announced its Vision Jet Safe Return Emergency Autoland received type certificate approval from the EASA as well as UK certification. In July, the company released the G2+ Vision Jet with optimized engine performance for expanded mission capabilities, Gogo® InFlight WiFi for a connected cabin experience and new aesthetic options. Additional country certifications will be announced as more G2+ Vision Jet deliveries are scheduled.
First delivered in 2016, the Vision Jet is the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™ that ushered in a new era of personal transportation where jet speed, luxury comfort and convenience were made accessible. Every Vision Jet incorporates the revolutionary Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® and Safe Return Emergency Autoland, both prestigiously awarded the Robert J. Collier trophy.
Introducing More People to Cirrus Services
Cirrus Aircraft expanded and invested in the tools to attract and invite new people to personal aviation and prepare them for a lasting Cirrus Life™ experience.
Through Cirrus Approach, the industry-recognized flight training program, the company provides a framework for pilots to continuously learn and engage. The company promoted its “Takeoffs and Landings” course to provide in-depth, digital instruction on procedures to learn safe, predictable and repeatable skills. In 2021, Cirrus Approach grew to 8,042 users, a 47% increase, comprising primarily of pilots from the United States, Australia and Germany.
Designed to help ensure a safe transition for new, pre-flown Cirrus aircraft owners, Cirrus Embarkwelcomed 892 new customers in 2021 to experience the complimentary Cirrus-branded transition training with a 21% increase in course completion.
Cirrus Aircraft continues to lead the way in the connected aircraft space with the Cirrus IQ mobile app that enables remote communication between the aircraft and pilot. In 2021, Cirrus IQ added the Tech Pubs and Find Us features for an enhanced ownership experience with over 750 aircraft and 2,000 users enrolled.
Aircraft Innovation and Demand Spur Footprint Growth
Cirrus Aircraft opened doors to its new Chandler and McKinney Innovation Centers ramping up engineering and technical services. The company added Cirrus-owned Flight Training and Service Centers in Greater Dallas and Greater Orlando, as well as a new third-party flight training and a service center in Greater Phoenix.
Duluth remains Cirrus Aircraft’s headquarters and largest operation with plans to expand its production facilities and Innovation Center into additional space on the Duluth Airport.
In Benton Harbor, Michigan, Cirrus Aircraft acquired the assets of Flying Colors Aviation, Inc. to increase paint production capabilities on a wide range of complex, custom graphics packages for its customers. The company plans to expand the current facility and is hiring experienced painters and detail personnel.
Cirrus Aircraft is hiring approximately 400 new positions across all locations this year. To learn more about the exciting career opportunities, please visit: cirrusaircraft.com/careers.
About Cirrus Aircraft
Cirrus Aircraft is the recognized global leader in personal aviation and the maker of the best-selling SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet®, the world’s first single-engine Personal Jet™, as well as the recipient of the Robert J. Collier Trophy. Founded in 1984, the company has redefined performance, comfort and safety in aviation with innovations like the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System® (CAPS®) – the first FAA-certified whole-airframe parachute safety system included as standard equipment on an aircraft. To date, worldwide flight time on Cirrus aircraft has passed 13 million hours and 220 people have returned home safely to their families as a result of the inclusion of CAPS as a standard feature on all Cirrus aircraft. The company now has operations in seven cities in the United States consisting of locations in Duluth, Minnesota; Grand Forks, North Dakota; Knoxville, Tennessee; Greater Dallas, Texas; Greater Phoenix, Arizona; Greater Orlando, Florida; and Benton Harbor, Michigan. Learn more at cirrusaircraft.com.