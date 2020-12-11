The Christmas City Express event at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum is going virtual! For the first time ever, the annual holiday reading of the Christmas City Express story will be done via LIVE Webcast on Saturday, December 19th at 7:00pm.
This year the holiday trains at the North Shore Scenic Railroad and Lake Superior Railroad Museum will be sitting still amidst the pandemic shutdown. But organizers wanted to make sure that the holiday tradition continued, and have made special arrangements to broadcast the story performance LIVE to viewers.
Best part is, it is free! The museum wants to make it available to everyone. If they choose, viewers will be able to order the Christmas City Express book, ornament and teddy bear during the webcast. Funds raised will support the mission of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum.
“The story performance and live show will be capped off by a visit from a special guest,” says Executive Director Ken Buehler, “and it’s not me… but we think kids will enjoy it a lot, including the ability to use the chat window to visit with our performers.”
Meanwhile the museum is decking its halls to get ready for the live performance, with decorations and the construction of a small stage for the show. The performance features the actors who are also the authors of the Christmas City Express; Cheryl Skafte and Luke Moravec. The sponsors are WDIO/WIRT TV and Super One Foods.
The live webcast will be Saturday, December 19th starting at 7pm, and to participate you only need to register at DuluthTrains.com. It’s FREE!