Tonight is the Night for the Annual Bluebird Foundation Christmas by the Lake Music/Fundraising Event at Greysolon Plaza Ballroom. 5PM-9PM. Free Admission
Live music, fall scholarship ceremony (at 7PM $5000 in Grants and Scholarships will be awarded to 6 high school aged kids in the performing arts including the $2000 Audrey Lundeen Scholarship), silent auction and more! Plus the 2021 Christmas by the Lake CD will be released and available for sale!
If you cannot attend the event you can still support the silent auction at givergy.us/bluebirdfoundation21
For additional information contact Tracy Lundeen at 218-591-9004 or bluebirdfoundationinc@gmail.com.