CHOICE, unlimited, a Duluth-based nonprofit serving people with disabilities, is receiving a 2020 Life Enrichment Award from the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation (MOHR) for Its BOLD-choice outreach theatre program. Comprised of 24 actors with disabilities, it creates original productions and performs on tours at schools and other organizations.
“MOHR member providers help foster community connections for the people we support, benefiting the entire community,” said MOHR President Julie Johnson. “Communities are stronger when everyone is included.”
Theater creates learning experiences that shape how participants engage with the world around them, explains CHOICE, unlimited Executive Director Kristie Buchman. “BOLD-choice Theater members become leaders and audiences look up to their work.”
The MOHR president said she is very proud of the work that member organizations are doing to enrich the lives of the people in their programs, helping them connect more deeply with their communities and finding new pathways to self-expression.
The BOLD-choice group takes a multi-genre, fine arts approach which is both entertaining and therapeutic, explains Buchman. Actors relate to one another and the greater community in creative ways, she said.
Johnson said Minnesota is a leader in providing person-centered, innovative, and dynamic services. And, this is a direct result of the tireless work done by the direct support professionals at CHOICE, Unlimited. “Thousands of Minnesotans with intellectual or developmental disabilities depend on community-based service providers to support them in leading rich and self-determined lives.”
BOLD-choice theatre was created in 2008 as arts education was incorporated with traditional vocational offerings at CHOICE, unlimited. The pace of traditional theater, with its night rehearsals, teaching styles and expected outcomes often make it inaccessible to people with physical and cognitive disabilities, said Buchman. “Our actors are eager to learn more about the art of theater and have a wealth of talent, excitement and passion to share,” she said.
Johnson will present the Life Enrichment Award as part of a small gathering on August 20 at 3 p.m. at the CHOICE, unlimited office building 1829 E. Superior Street in Duluth. Members from CHOICE, unlimited staff and a small number of actors from BOLD-choice Theatre will be in attendance to accept the award. Due to the current statewide health crisis this event is not open to the public.
CHOICE, unlimited is one of more than 100 members of MOHR. The association advocates for and supports its nonprofit members which provide meaningful services to persons with disabilities and communities across Minnesota. Members are committed to respect for each individual, a person-centered approach and expanding opportunities. More information is available at mohrmn.org.