Duluth, MN – More than 300 individuals from across northeastern Minnesota who provide care and education to children birth to age five will be celebrated and receive training this month in Duluth. It will be held Saturday, March 23rd, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Northland Foundation established the seminar in 2008 to offer providers valuable learning opportunities, a rare chance to network with peers, and thank them for the critical role they play in the lives of children, families, and the local economy.
“People from many different community sectors are now talking about and seeking solutions to the shortage of child care, which affects families, employers, and the economy,” said Lynn Haglin, Northland Foundation’s Vice President/KIDS PLUS Director.
“Offering training and showing appreciation to those who are working in the field is one way we can help support child care providers and encourage them to continue caring for and teaching our youngest children, with the hope that we can retain more high-quality child care providers in our communities,” concluded Haglin.
This year’s training, for which providers can earn four credit hours, is led by Kristen Wheeler Highland who currently works as an Early Childhood/Professional Development Specialist for the Minnesota Association for the Education of Young Children (MnAEYC) and the Minnesota School-Age Care Alliance (MnSACA). She is a specialist with Child Care Aware who coaches, mentors, and advises providers around the state.
Wheeler Highland’s morning training is Creating and Supporting Trauma-Sensitive Care Environments. In the afternoon, she is presenting Tools for Your Toolbox: Strategies to Meet Challenging Behaviors, including some fun activities for participants.
All the providers who attend receive children’s books and other learning resources and can enter a prize drawing for games and toys, attraction tickets and hotel vouchers, gift cards, and more, all donated by area businesses and community groups.
The event is presented by the Northland Foundation with additional support from the Mardag Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation, Southern St. Louis County Family Service Collaborative, Lloyd K. Johnson Foundation, Child Care Aware of Minnesota – Northeast District, Medica Foundation, and Great River Energy.