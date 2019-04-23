The Northland Foundation has launched a new funding opportunity, Child Care Center Start-up or Expansion Grants. Through a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the Northland Foundation is making available grants up to $10,000 each for “shovel ready” child care center start-up or expansion projects in the region.
Starting Tuesday, April 23, 2019 with a deadline of May 10, 2019, licensed or soon-to-be licensed child care centers are eligible to apply. Centers must provide services in the counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, or St. Louis, or the Tribal Nations that share the same geography in northeastern Minnesota. In addition, applicants must have, or agree to earn a Parent Aware Quality Rating. Priority will be given to projects that are adding openings for infant care.
The Foundation expects to award at least five grants to support child care center expansions or start-ups, and will notify applicants of funding decisions by June 5th. The projects must be “shovel-ready” with the expectation of being completed between June 30, 2019 and April 30, 2020.
A recent report, Economic Impacts of the Child Care Shortage in Northeastern Minnesota, commissioned by the Northland Foundation, Blandin Foundation, and the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources highlighted a potential need for 4,500 more openings for children under five in northeastern Minnesota.
“Northland has been working in the child care arena for a number of years”, stated Tony Sertich, Northland Foundation President, “by helping providers access training to enhance quality and by providing grants and loans to create more child care openings. We are grateful to the Minnesota DHS for directing additional resources to help address this critical need.”
The application form is available on the home page of the Northland Foundation’s website at www.northlandfdn.org. For questions about the grant opportunity or eligibility, contact Zane Bail at the Northland Foundation by emailing zane@northlandfdn.org or calling 218.723.4040 or 800.433.4045.