CAD’s mission is to empower and engage our community to end poverty. We hold anti-racism as one of our core values and recognize the inherent oppression and racism that permeate our systems. The death of George Floyd is the latest result of this structural racism. We stand with all those fighting injustice and offer our support to those experiencing it. The staff and leadership of Community Action Duluth are committed to ending racism and its disproportionate impact on our black and brown community members and other people of color.
Community Action Duluth supports our fellow organizations in this fight, including:
Duluth NAACP
Family Freedom Center
AICHO (American Indian Community Housing Org)
Families Rise Together
Please contact us at 218-726-1665 or visit our website at www.communityactionduluth.org to learn more.