The international business conference, “Business Beyond Borders,” will take place on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Kewadin Casino of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Join professionals from both sides of the border for presentations on local economic issues and opportunities and hear from local businesses as they discuss their experiences, challenges, and successes in conducting “business beyond borders” in the Twin Saults region.
This conference is a co-creation of local economic development organizations including the Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation, the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, the Eastern Upper Peninsula Regional Planning and Development Commission, and the Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation in Sault, Ontario.
These organizations comprise the Bi-National Alliance, which meets regularly to explore opportunities for economic growth and collaboration between the Twin Saults.
“This conference will showcase our district and provide information on future initiatives,” said Jeff Holt, executive director of the Sault EDC.
“Business Beyond Borders” will feature economic updates from both communities, a keynote presentation from Mark Fisher, CEO of the Council of the Great Lakes Region, and a state of the Great Lakes economy presentation led by Robert Kavcic, senior economist with the Bank of Montreal. Other topics include the recently-expanded Foreign Trade Zone 16, an update on the Soo Locks Expansion Project, a manufacturer’s roundtable discussion, and fireside chats with officials from the Canadian Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“Through the Bi-National Alliance and this conference, we want to showcase how local companies can do business on both sides of the border and expand on opportunities to grow the entire region,” said Nevin Buconjic, manager of trade and investment with the Sault Ste. Marie (Ontario) Economic Development Corporation.
To register for this event, visit SaultEDC.com and use the link found under the “Events” tab, or directly at bit.ly/BizBeyondBorders. The cost of attendance is $25 USD, which includes breakfast and lunch. Businesses interested in sponsoring the event are encouraged to contact Tracey Laitinen at tlaitinen@saultcity.com.
The Sault EDC is a non-profit organization that fosters economic growth in the community through its dedication to helping entrepreneurs establish and expand their businesses. Board meetings are held monthly and are open to the public. For more information on the EDC, their projects, programs, and partnerships, visit their website at saultedc.com or follow them @SSMEDC.