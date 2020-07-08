Currently we're retaining the name UMD College of Liberal Arts, yet we consider this our "year under construction" with faculty, staff, and student voices shaping the future of the united college to meet the needs of these contemporary times.
Together under one umbrella, students can choose from 38 majors (including an interdisciplinary studies major), 33 minors, and 3 certificate programs. Our fine arts are vibrant and vital at UMD. In fact, all previous programs in art, art history, music, and theatre remain intact and unaffected by the union.
CLA Dean Jeremy Youde states "Bringing together so many programs in a single college opens up an even wider range of exciting opportunities for students. We're all excited to work together to ensure the vibrancy of the fine arts, social sciences, and humanities at UMD.
To meet the complex and contemporary needs of the future workplace, students have access to such innovative and blended degrees as Arts Administration, Cultural Entrepreneurship, and Interdisciplinary Studies.
Prospective students & families:
We are excited to give you access to 38 different majors within the fine arts, social sciences, and humanities all within a single academic college. Combine your passions, customize your own unique path, and get ready to take on the world by speaking with one of our amazing advisors today! Visit CLA Advising