St. Paul, Minn. – Bremer Financial Corporation, parent company of Bremer Bank, reports results for the second quarter of 2021, including quarter-to-date return on average equity of 14.59 percent and return on average assets of 1.30 percent. Net income for the second quarter was $53.1 million, compared to net income of $44.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. Year-to-date net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $102.3 million, compared to year-to-date net income of $77.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The company’s results compared to prior periods reflect strong operational performance, stabilizing and improving credit quality, and continued support of customer participation in the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Bremer continues to demonstrate resilience and a sharp focus on serving our customers as a challenging environment persists. We remain optimistic in Bremer’s ability to grow as economic conditions improve and we continue to add talent and innovative solutions to our offerings, enhancing our competitiveness and helping our customers thrive and grow,” said President and CEO Jeanne Crain.
The company distributed $17.5 million in dividends to shareholders during the second quarter of 2021. This includes $16.1 million to the Otto Bremer Trust. Total year-to-date dividends distributed for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $35 million, including $32.2 million to the Otto Bremer Trust.
Each year, 92 percent of Bremer’s dividends are provided to the Otto Bremer Trust, while 8 percent are provided to Bremer employees. Since 1989, Bremer has distributed approximately $969 million in dividends to all shareholders, including approximately $891 million to the Otto Bremer Trust.
About Bremer Financial Corporation
Bremer Financial Corporation is a privately held, $15 billion regional financial services company jointly owned by the Otto Bremer Trust and Bremer employees. Founded in 1943 by Otto Bremer, the company is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, and provides a comprehensive range of banking, mortgage, investment, wealth management, and insurance products and services throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin. Clients include small businesses, mid-sized corporations, agribusinesses, nonprofits, public and government entities, and individuals and families.