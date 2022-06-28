If you are looking for a fun, family orientated, patriotic, historical and educational activity for this year’s Fourth of July? Well look no farther than The Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, Wisconsin. The Bong Center will be hosting “The Roosevelts Live!” Nationally-Acclaimed Presidential Impersonators Adam Lindquist and Gary Stamm will perform as Presidents Theodore and Franklin D. Roosevelt!
The fun begins with the two participating in Superior’s annual fourth of July Parade down Belknap street at 11:00 AM. The Presidents will then return to the Bong Center where they will each perform two programs.
Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt will start the show at 12:30 pm with his “Great White Fleet” presentation that explains his hopes to establish the U.S. as a world power by sending a strategically painted group of War ships across the globe and the fight between the president and congress over sending the fleet.
At 1:30 Franklin will present “The Fight for Freedom”. A discussion that examines his oversight of the United States’ WWII military involvement. Our country’s role prior to entering the war, our strategy and that of our allies, and the Presidents take on key United States Military Leaders.
At 2:30 “Teddy” is back with “Alone in Cuba” reliving his experiences in the Spanish American war that established him as war hero and helped propel him into the Presidency a few years later. In this program you will learn about the Rough Riders and the correspondents who followed him in Cuba and the nations reaction to his exploits.
At 3:30 FDR returns for a talk about “The Home Front”. This program deals with the civilian efforts during WWII as well as how that period changed our country even to this day. He touches on the topics of rationing, price controls, scrap drives, the role of women and minorities, geographic distribution, personal savings and even the Hollywood film industry.
Come see the show and stay the whole day!
The event is free with the price of a regular museum admission ticket. $10.00 for Adults. $5.00 for Veterans $8.00 for Seniors and Students $7.00 for Children 6-11
Free for Kids Five and under, Active Military and Bong Center Members.
About the Bong Center:
The Mission of the Richard I Bong Veterans Historical Center is to preserve and honor the memory of Major Bong and all Veterans of WWII, as well as subsequent conflicts, and provide educational resources for the Twin Ports area community and beyond.