The Bluebird Foundation is excited to announce the winners of two grants for music, dance, and theater students. Two $500 grants were awarded virtually due to Taste of Duluth being postponed this year, courtesy of a generous donation from Cloquet Eagles Club 1163.
The awards presented were:
1. Jaden VonBrethorst, Hibbing High School Senior received the Jim Putnam Award (the Late Jim Putnam was the Eagles President for 7 years from 2006-2013 and led the group through rough times)
2. Benjamin Carpenter, Greenway High School received the Cloquet Eagles Aerie 1163 Award (113 years of People Helping People).
The Cloquet Eagles have a rich history of helping the community, and this support of the arts is something they were really passionate about.
These grants were available to high school aged students (effective fall 2020 school year) 9th grade to 12th grade. Current graduating seniors were also eligible.
The Bluebird Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) founded in 2014 dedicated to supporting regional youth in the performing arts.