The Bluebird Foundation announced two grant opportunities for music, dance and theater students. Two $500 grants will be awarded at the third annual Taste of Duluth, courtesy of a generous donation from Cloquet Eagles Club 1163.
The awards in which will be presented include:
1. The Jim Putnam Award (the Late Jim Putnam was the Eagles President for 7 years from 2006-2013 and led the group through rough times)
2. The Cloquet Eagles Aerie 1163 Award (113 years of People Helping People).
The Cloquet Eagles have a rich history of helping the community, and this support of the arts is something they were really passionate about.
Applications for this award must be received by 4PM on June 27th. These grants are available to high school aged students (effective fall 2019 school year) 9th grade to 12th grade. Current graduating seniors are also eligible. Applicants must be available to receive the award during the ceremony at the Taste of Duluth on July 13th.