Like the birds returning in May, a sure sign of summer is the raising of the Big Top tent near Bayfield where Big Top Chautauqua holds their summer season of concerts and performances. Since 2019 a permanent shell over the tent makes the annual tent-raising a
thing of the past, but the return of shows to the big tent is still a rite of summer – and a ritual that was not possible for the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Live music venues all over the world were dark during 2020, but with the advent of successful
vaccines, the music will flow again on Mt. Ashwabay beginning on June 18 and running through September 17.
“We can’t wait for our grand reunion when we see you all back up at the tent, and we are able to join again in the joy of live performances” says Big Top’s Executive Director Terry Matier. This is Big Top’s 35 th Anniversary Season which opens on Friday, June 18
with the resident troupe, the Blue Canvas Orchestra, hosted by author and humorist Michael Perry. “We’ll be performing lots of upbeat and celebratory music for our first nights back together” says Musical Director Ed Willett. “Expect some new music from
shows we’ve been working on, plus some Big Top classics and favorites.”
It’ll be a full season with some 50 shows including nationally-touring artists such as Wynonna Judd, Ani DiFranco, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Mavericks, Tanya Tucker, Garrison Keillor, Steve Earle and Paula Poundstone plus many more. Two new shows will feature members of the Blue Canvas Orchestra and special Native American guest artists from the region. Dear Earth: A Love Song/Letter of Hope is a new show featuring the celebrated conservationists from Wisconsin, with beautiful musical compositions,
poetry, big-screen photography and lots of humor. Debuting on July 8, the show is written by Ed Willett and Big Top Founder and Visuals Director Betty Ferris.
Anishinaabe Dibaajimowin: An Ojibwe Story is a new show written by Michael Laughing Fox Charette with Big Top Musical Director Severin Behnen. The show features the stories, music and traditions of the Ojibwe people of the Great Lakes region; it debuts on July 30. Other Blue Canvas Orchestra shows include a BCO Variety Night led by Corey Carlson and the classic Riding the Wind led by Big Top Founder Warren Nelson.