Christine Kerns, administrator/CEO, Living Community of St. Joseph, is featured in the March 2019 issue of Ingram’s Magazine as one of the Top 50 Missourians You Should Know. This annual listing recognizes and celebrates Missouri’s highly accomplished and colorful leaders who have made significant contributions to the state, their communities and their businesses, and whose character best exemplifies what it means to be a Missourian. Living Community of St. Joseph is part of the Benedictine Health System, a leading faith-based provider of quality senior care and living services in the Midwest.
“Christine has been the administrator for Living Community of St. Joseph starting with the design, build and development of this esteemed and award-winning facility,” said Sheri Spader, Spader Ranch, in her nomination. “This facility has bridged the gap for patients in our community between hospital stays and returning home, as well as providing quality assisted living and step up care for clients in a time when those services were greatly needed.”
“I am honored to be recognized with so many other wonderful leaders,” said Kerns. “This acknowledgement represents the outstanding care our dedicated staff at Living Community of St. Joseph provide daily to our guests and residents. We couldn’t be the award-winning senior care community that we are without them.”
“Our congratulations to Christine on her well-deserved recognition,” said Jerry Carley, Benedictine Health System president/CEO. “Her enthusiasm and commitment to quality care for the residents, guests and staff at Living Community of St. Joseph is remarkable.”