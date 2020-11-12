City’s Newest Full-Service Bank Is Excited to Partner in Annual Holiday Tradition
Minneapolis (November 12, 2020) —Bell Bank, which will open its first Twin Ports location in January, has wasted no time in supporting local business, arts and community events. Most recently, as one of the annual holiday tradition’s newest major partners, Bell has been named the Official Bank of Bentleyville.
Tim McShane, president of Bell Bank’s Twin Ports Region, said Bentleyville unites the community, making it a great partnership for Bell.
“Bentleyville brings people from all walks of life together for an incredible holiday spectacle,” McShane said. “As a lifelong Duluthian, I love the joy you can see on people’s faces across generations. And the event’s Salvation Army donation site helps people conveniently donate toys and food to those of whom are less fortunate. We are blessed with the ability to support this community event and thrilled to pay it forward in Duluth, our new banking home.”
Scheduled to run November 21 through December 27, the Bentleyville festival has made changes this year due to the pandemic. Eventgoers will be able to take in the thousands of lights from the safety and warmth of their vehicles (cost $10 per vehicle) with a drive-thru Tour of Lights. As always, there is also a Bentleyville Shop, and the festival will collect donations of food and toys for the Salvation Army. (For complete visitor information, visit www.bentleyvilleusa.org/.)
Bentleyville’s “mayor,” executive director Nathan Bentley, is excited to work with Bell in partnership for the upcoming season.
“With our new drive-thru experience this year, we are appreciative of Bell’s support and the changes we’ve made due to the global pandemic,” Bentley said. “Without great sponsors like Bell, Bentleyville would not be able to continue the tour of lights tradition thousands of people look forward to attending during the holiday season.”
As the Official Bank of Bentleyville, and to celebrate the opening of the first full-service Bell Bank location in Duluth’s historic Temple Opera Block in January 2021, Bell is also holding a drawing for a “Bentleyville Experience” prize package. The lucky winner will receive a prize package that can be used throughout the festival and will include a priority-entry vehicle admission, a pass for viewing the 128-foot LED tree, a 1-night stay at Fitger’s Duluth Lakefront hotel, and a $200 gift card to Pickwick Restaurant & Pub. For complete details, visit www.bell.bank/giveaway.
Founded in 1966 in Fargo, N.D., Bell Bank (Member FDIC) is one of the nation’s largest independently owned banks, with full-service banking locations in Minnesota, North Dakota and Arizona and more than $8 billion in assets. Since 2008, Bell has empowered more than $17 million in charitable giving through its unique Pay It Forward program, in which every full-time employee receives $1,000 annually to give as they choose to individuals, families or organizations in need.