The Duluth News Tribune announced their winners for the 2020 Best of the Best awards. Bayfront Festival Park and AMSOIL Arena were ranked as the top two in the category of Best Live Music Venues.
Roger Reinert, DECC Interim Executive Director, said, “We’re proud at the DECC to manage these two premiere venues on behalf of our community and region. The DECC staff takes great pride in providing exceptional guest experiences and these awards reflect that. We are eager for the venues to again be community gathering places.”
The DECC’s Director of Bayfront Festival Park and Venue Operations, Jeff Stark, stated, “Bayfront Festival Park continues to be a premiere outdoor venue in the upper Midwest. The range of programming provided at Bayfront has something for everyone from June through September. Our next season looks to continue on that trend and provide a large variety of events in the perfect outdoor setting, next to one of the most beautiful backdrops that Duluth provides.”
Stark then added, “AMSOIL Arena has also played host to some of the biggest names in entertainment over the past decade and is poised to bring an array of talents back under its roof next year. The investment in acoustical treatments and creating an intimate experience in an arena has paid dividends during AMSOIL Arena’s short history. Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Michael Buble, James Taylor, Keith Urban, KISS, Jason Aldean, and The Beach Boys. We’re excited to bring the next crop of entertainers to Duluth in the upcoming seasons.”The Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center (DECC) is a publicly-owned multi-use facility located on the beautiful shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota. The DECC offers 800,000 square feet of indoor space and is open for public gatherings and events of up to 250 people. The DECC is actively working with State leaders to develop flexible maximum capacity guidelines based on maximum seating, entries, exits, bathrooms, and HVAC/air filtration capacity.