Bayfield, Wis.—The Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau will host an Electronics Recycling Day on Saturday, May 11. The event will be held in the parking lot across the street from Bodins Fisheries on Wilson Avenue from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The public is invited to bring their unwanted electronics to be dropped off for recycling. Many small electronics will be collected free of charge, but certain items will require a small disposal fee including CRT computer monitors, TV's, and stand alone copiers. Fluorescent light bulbs and tubes, light ballasts, products containing mercury (such as thermometers), and alkaline batteries will not be accepted.
“This is something we can do to support our local community," says Jeremy Oswald, events manager with the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau and organizer of the recycling day. "By providing good opportunities to recycle unused items, we can help people do a little spring cleaning and protect the environment at the same time."
For a full list of accepted items and disposal fees, go to: bayfield.org/pdf/RecyclableList.pdf
The Recycling Day is one of several annual events organized by the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau. Other events include the Apostle Islands Sled Dog Race in February, a month-long celebration of spring called Bayfield in Bloom, and the Bayfield Apple Festival which starts on the first Friday in October every year. For more information about these events and visiting Bayfield, go to bayfield.org.