Barko Hydraulics (Barko), leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of innovative heavy equipment solutions for the forestry, vegetation management and material handling industries, has partnered with Minnesota-based Stearns Bank National Association to provide exclusive retail financing to dealerships across the United States.
“We are very excited to be partnering with such an incredible organization as Stearns Bank. Both Barko and Stearns Bank want to provide not only competitive financing to the retail market but also an incredibly personal level of service and customer experience,” said Barko President Justin Rupar. “Our combined goal is to make the financing experience easy and enjoyable so that our dealer partners can grow their business and capture a larger percentage of potential sales.”
The partnership preserves both organizations' personal, relationship-building models to create a fast, efficient and connected financing experience for Barko dealers to offer their customers. As demand for forestry and heavy equipment solutions continues a steady growth pattern, Stearns Bank is poised to help Barko dealers meet demand head-on with customer financing solutions while also assisting with short- and long-term business needs.
Barko and Stearns Bank share similar DNA in their commitment to customer service. “Stearns Bank builds incredible relationships with their customers to find ways to do business and does not see dealers and retail applicants as just a credit score and ROI,” continued Rupar.
“Our team is committed to fostering a collaborative effort aimed at taking success to the next level while also maintaining the essential component of customer service. It starts with us answering the phone on the first ring,” said Isaac Flenner, Stearns Bank’s Director of Equipment Finance and Small Business Lending. “Our team is poised to deliver support and speed, completing our application to funding cycle in as little as 82 minutes. Stearns Bank is a huge proponent of Barko’s relationship-centered mission and incredibly high-quality product line.”