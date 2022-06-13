“APEX is thrilled to bring back Insider Events after a two-year hiatus. This was an excellent opportunity to celebrate Wheeler’s investment in its space, the Wheeler team and the greater community,” said Lisa Bodine, APEX Chair. “Wheeler’s new space accommodates a hybrid business model, creating spaces to meet with clients and partners both in-person and virtually. The way we work may have changed, but it will always be essential to provide comfortable modern working environments.”
A longstanding, third-generation Duluth company, Wheeler Associates has provided employers, employees, families, and individuals outstanding insurance, benefits, and financial planning opportunities since the firm was founded in 1934. After experiencing internal growth and increased demand for services, Wheeler renovated its Medical Arts Building space in 2019. The new space includes private offices, flexible, open and collaborative working areas, and ample conference room space – enabling the Wheeler team to host both clients and partners more comfortably.
“We absolutely love our office space. It was incredible to share it with our fellow APEX investor-members,” said Pat Heffernan, Partner and Financial Advisor at Wheeler Associates. “We moved into our new office at the end of 2019, and we’ve found that our original vision blended seamlessly with the needs of a post-pandemic workplace. Our open design, private spaces and outdoor work and community areas have allowed us to remain nimble throughout the changes we’ve seen these past two years.”
The Insider Event included a social hour and a short presentation that highlighted prominent features of the space. Pat Heffernan led a tour and invited guests to explore. An open floor plan, large glass windows for natural light, a living plant wall and a spacious kitchen demonstrate Wheeler’s commitment to employee health and wellness. Additionally, features like a floor-to-ceiling whiteboard wall, large and small meeting rooms and ample creative collaboration spaces contribute to a highly productive and enjoyable work environment.
Guests congregated on Wheeler’s stunning and expansive deck space, overlooking the beautiful and bustling Duluth Harbor. With furniture from Loll Designs and space for grilling and socializing, the patio extends the office with over 500 square feet of outdoor space to work, meet and enjoy.
“The deck is one of our favorite and most-used spaces. It’s amazing to breathe in the fresh air and take in the views of the harbor, port and downtown Duluth during the workday,” continued Heffernan. “We enjoy being part of the downtown business district, and our decision to expand our presence here is one way Wheeler contributes to a healthy, thriving economy in Duluth.”
APEX was proud to take part in hosting this Insider Event and congratulates Wheeler Associates on a beautiful, functional and modern space that has enabled both growth and success for the company. We invite business owners and investors to explore the benefits of opening, expanding or remodeling facilities in the downtown Duluth business district. For more information or to schedule a site visit, please visit www.APEXgetsbusiness.com.