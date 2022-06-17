Duluth, MN……..Lundeen Productions announced today that parking will be FREE, courtesy of Medica, for the annual Senior GO Show, Tuesday, October 18th at the DECC in Duluth.
“These past two plus years have been particularly hard on seniors. COVID and now inflation are hurting our senior population disproportionately, especially those most vulnerable on fixed incomes. We are thrilled at the opportunity to remove this financial barrier and allow even more seniors to attend this important event. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from Medica, we are excited to announce we will be able to offer FREE parking for this year’s Senior GO Show” said Tracy Lundeen event founder and President of Lundeen Productions.
The Senior GO Show is for 55+ adults that are planning ahead for retirement (or already retired) but still going. “GO is an acronym for Getting Older.” Today’s older adults are still going at a rapid pace. They work, go on trips and adventures, hangout with the grandkids, serve their communities, and so much more.
The expo, co-sponsored by Mediqwest, will feature a day of information and fun including exhibitors with information on healthcare, insurance, living options, travel, financial planning, recreation, and more. There will be presentations and music performances throughout the day as well including the Fractals, Florian Chmielewski, and Rickey Lee Biggs.
GO Show hours are 9AM to 2PM. Free tickets will be available beginning later this summer at area Walgreen Pharmacies, Mediqwest, and various exhibitor locations.
For additional information visit goshowexpo.com or call 218-727-1177.