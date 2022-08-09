The 36th Annual Duluth Superior Pride Festival will feature traditional events alongside many new and returning events this Labor Day weekend, including several for all-ages! The celebration goes for over six days this year, from Thursday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 5.
The Vikre Distillery in Canal Park is returning with their pre-pride party on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Our events will take over the entire Duluth/Superior area, including local bars, restaurants, art spaces, Bayfront Festival Park and even the city streets to provide plenty of fun for all ages and interests.
“After our successful comeback to in-person last year, we wanted to expand our events and offerings this time around,” said Abby Gannon, 2022 co-chair and treasurer. “We brought back some all-ages, youth and family oriented events that we couldn’t support last year and added some brand new ones as well. We’re also partnering with even more local businesses and are excited for all of the new things we have going on!”
The annual pride events will kick off the weekend on Thursday, Sept. 1, startng at the Downtown Library with a meet the artists reception highlighting our local artists who will display their work all month. This is followed by an event with Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and Superior Mayor Jim Paine, as well as other area leaders, to welcome everyone to the Downtown Duluth Depot for the official opener of the 2022 Duluth Superior Pride Celebration with the mayors’ reception.
The party really gets going on Friday, Sept. 2, with our annual Party X at the Duluth Flame and Flashback at the Main Club. But before joining the late night parties, be sure to check out the second location for our art exhibit at the Zeitgeist Arts Center going on all month, with a second meet the artists reception on on Friday. Happy hour hosted by Lavender Magazine and Quorum takes place at the Canal Park Brewery. The Boat Club is hosting our pride comedy show at Fitger’s with two Friday shows! For youth, make sure to check out drag story time at the Mt. Royal Branch Library Friday morning and end the night at our youth pride dance with our friends from Life House.
Saturday, Sept. 3, sees the Pride Festival at Bayfront Park! New for 2022, we will be hosting live music, drag performances, speakers, performance art and more on two separate stages in Bayfront Park. We have over 100 vendors and exhibitors lined up along with beer tents for adults, a bouncy house and fun tent for kids, and an all new makers’ market. You can find the schedule for stage entertainment at duluthsuperiorpride.com or on our Facebook page: Duluth Superior Pride. The celebration continues into the evening with the new Saturday pride drag show at the Duluth Flame Nightclub and our annual block party on Tower Avenue in Superior in between the Main Club and the Superior Flame. Tickets for the block party will be on sale for a reduced price on Saturday at the Bayfront Festival and full price at the doors of both the Main Club and Superior Flame.
Sunday, Sept. 4, brings our interfaith worship service at Peace United Church followed by the annual pride parade along Tower Avenue in Superior. The parade includes tons of local businesses and supporters marching for equality and diversity. At the parade, we welcome all ages to our family fathering potluck in Billings Park. Adults 21+ can celebrate on the Foo Foo Choo Choo at the North Shore Scenic Railroad.
Celebrations continue into the night at the annual drag show fundraiser at the Main Club, with the cast of Fierce taking the stage at 9 p.m.
Our final event for 2022 is our new All Ages PRIDE Drag Show at the Duluth Flame Nightclub on Monday, Sept. 5. This will be a family-friendly and alcohol-free event. Princesses, villains and many other characters are scheduled to perform. Refreshments and kiddie cocktails will be provided at no charge. Kids get in free!
To see our full schedule of events, details, locations, ASL interpreter offerings and much more, you can follow Duluth Superior Pride on Facebook or visit our website at duluthsuperiorpride.com/events